Photo 571
Shell
One of three well-worn, stone conch shells on a grave in Keswick. I’d love to know the story behind these.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
shell
,
grave
