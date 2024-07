Night Silhouette at the Tram Stop

As I strolled through the damp streets, the cool evening air after the rain brought a refreshing respite. The city was quiet, the only sounds were the soft drips of water and the occasional distant hum of traffic.



Approaching the tram stop, I noticed a man sitting in the dimly lit shelter, his silhouette stark against the illuminated advertisement behind him. The scene felt cinematic, capturing the essence of urban solitude. I quickly raised my camera, eager to preserve this fleeting moment.