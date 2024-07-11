Previous
Next
Illuminated scaffolding by vincent24
Photo 1001

Illuminated scaffolding

Right after the outdoor concert in Mannheim, I took a walk and spotted this stunningly illuminated scaffold. The vibrant purple lights transformed the structure into an unexpected piece of urban art against the night sky.


11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise