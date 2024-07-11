Sign up
Photo 1001
Illuminated scaffolding
Right after the outdoor concert in Mannheim, I took a walk and spotted this stunningly illuminated scaffold. The vibrant purple lights transformed the structure into an unexpected piece of urban art against the night sky.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1975
photos
71
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
11th July 2024 11:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
photography
,
concert
,
outdoor
,
urban
,
scaffolding
,
aftermath
,
illuminated
,
exploration
,
mannheim
