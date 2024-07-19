Sign up
Photo 1009
Morning Blues at Darmstadt Station
On Friday morning, while waiting for the bus at the train station in Darmstadt, I captured this shot of the modern bus stop structure, with a man inside standing on a scale repairing some elements.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
19th July 2024 8:29am
Privacy
Public
reflection
train
blue
bus
stop
architecture
station
travel
darmstadt
