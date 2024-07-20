Previous
Contemplation in the Chapel by vincent24
Photo 1010

Contemplation in the Chapel

During my visit to the “Rencontres de la Photographie” in Arles, I stumbled upon this serene scene inside a historic chapel, which hosted a photo exhibition.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
276% complete

Photo Details

