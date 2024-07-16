Sign up
Photo 443
Rearview Reflections
During a taxi ride in Addis Ababa, this photo captures a layered perspective through the rearview mirror. The driver's focused expression contrasts with the casual walkers outside.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
reflection
street
photography
ride
candid
taxi
addis
ababa
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 16th, 2024
