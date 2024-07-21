Sign up
Photo 484
Ghostly Elegance
While visiting the Sophie Calle exhibition at the Rencontre de la Photographie festival in Arles today, I was drawn to this hauntingly beautiful display.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
dress
,
photography
,
art
,
calle
,
mystery
,
sophie
,
exhibition
,
arles
