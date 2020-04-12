Previous
Blue eyes by wakelys
66 / 365

Blue eyes

We have not been formally introduced as the cat belongs to our neighbour. It is very inquisitive and has claimed our garden as part of its territory.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Fab focus sue!!
April 12th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Such a beautiful cat and what stunning blue eyes! Quite unusual. I wonder if it's a pedigree.
April 12th, 2020  
