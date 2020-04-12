Sign up
Blue eyes
We have not been formally introduced as the cat belongs to our neighbour. It is very inquisitive and has claimed our garden as part of its territory.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
cat
eyes’
‘blue
JackieR
ace
Fab focus sue!!
April 12th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
Such a beautiful cat and what stunning blue eyes! Quite unusual. I wonder if it's a pedigree.
April 12th, 2020
