Photo 948
11 Wanderings
A lovely place to wander as I do most days as it is immediately behind where I live.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
path
,
wanderings
,
sep22words
Dione Giorgio
That's fantastic to have your 'own' walking trail next to your house. I like how you included that person walking his dog.
September 11th, 2022
KV
ace
Love the play of light and shadow… perfect shot for the word wandering.
September 11th, 2022
