On the Wall 19 by wakelys
Photo 1168

On the Wall 19

As the plaque of Charles Dickens birth place appeared yesterday I thought it only right to ensure that the plaque on the house where Jane Austin once lived should also appear.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Cazzi ace
This made me google to see where the plaque hangs and it has quite an interesting history itself - nice capture.
April 19th, 2023  
