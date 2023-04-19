Sign up
Photo 1168
On the Wall 19
As the plaque of Charles Dickens birth place appeared yesterday I thought it only right to ensure that the plaque on the house where Jane Austin once lived should also appear.
19th April 2023
Cazzi
ace
This made me google to see where the plaque hangs and it has quite an interesting history itself - nice capture.
April 19th, 2023
