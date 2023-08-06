Previous
Spice Girls by wakelys
Spice Girls

Oh dear they are not aging well and can’t seem to cope with a Saturday night party anymore.
The seem to have lost their Girl power.
6th August 2023

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Dione Giorgio
Haha. They could pass as Alcohol Girls because they seem to be drunk.
August 6th, 2023  
Diana
This is so funny, I love it!
August 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
🤣 love your commentary
August 6th, 2023  
