Previous
Photo 1277
Spice Girls
Oh dear they are not aging well and can’t seem to cope with a Saturday night party anymore.
The seem to have lost their Girl power.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
hi-scarecrow
Dione Giorgio
Haha. They could pass as Alcohol Girls because they seem to be drunk.
August 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
This is so funny, I love it!
August 6th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
🤣 love your commentary
August 6th, 2023
