Tree of light by wakelys
Photo 1414

Tree of light

Seen on our walk yesterday.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details

katy ace
Oh how beautiful! Somepone wnet to a lot of work to get such great symmetry in the lights!
December 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! That’s impressively lit!
December 21st, 2023  
