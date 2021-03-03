Sign up
52 / 365
Sunrise
She said that the “Saharan sand blowing in”
= nice pink sunrise.
Woke up early to the dawn chorus so thought that I would venture out. Sadly lots of cloud and mist but still so lovey to be out.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
sunrise
JackieR
ace
Stunning!!
March 3rd, 2021
