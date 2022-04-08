Previous
Cobbled street by wakelys
267 / 365

Cobbled street

The cobbled catch the light but are dry.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
I really like this old city view! Good thing you said the street is dry, otherwise I would have been convinced it was wet.
April 8th, 2022  
