268 / 365
Harting Hill
Such lovely countryside to explore in the MG without going too far from home.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful collage, beautiful ruin too
April 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@jacqbb
thank you.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vandalian_Tower
April 9th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Looks lovely.
April 9th, 2022
