Harting Hill by wakelys
268 / 365

Harting Hill

Such lovely countryside to explore in the MG without going too far from home.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful collage, beautiful ruin too
April 9th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Looks lovely.
April 9th, 2022  
