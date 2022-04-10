Sign up
Practicing high key
It’s sunny and the flowers are looking sunny so experimented with taking a sheet of white paper into the garden. This is with a bit of post production faffing.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
minimal-28
,
hig-key
Diana
ace
Awesome high key, you certainly don't have to practice anymore 😊
April 10th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Super high key! It looks like art!
April 10th, 2022
