355 / 365
Cheeky baby
This baby squirrel discovered the squashed squash and was beating a hasty retreat with this morsel.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
squirrel
,
squash.
