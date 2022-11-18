Previous
Opposites by wakelys
Photo 367

Opposites

Another for get pushed challenge.
@mcsiegle challenged me to do opposites but not in a diptych.
Other makes of batteries are available.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

Susan Wakely
@mcsiegle another little play on the word opposites.
November 18th, 2022  
Diana
Amazing reflections you got here Susan, how did you get them so perfect?
November 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
@ludwigsdiana I use 30x30 cm Background Photography Board Acrylic Reflective Display Boards for Product Table Top Photography Shooting (Amazon) and a bright light in a dark room.
November 18th, 2022  
