Photo 367
Opposites
Another for get pushed challenge.
@mcsiegle
challenged me to do opposites but not in a diptych.
Other makes of batteries are available.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
100% complete
Tags
reflections
,
negative
,
batteries
,
positive
Susan Wakely
ace
@mcsiegle
another little play on the word opposites.
November 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Amazing reflections you got here Susan, how did you get them so perfect?
November 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I use 30x30 cm Background Photography Board Acrylic Reflective Display Boards for Product Table Top Photography Shooting (Amazon) and a bright light in a dark room.
November 18th, 2022
