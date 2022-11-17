Previous
Next
Chalk and Cheese by wakelys
Photo 366

Chalk and Cheese

Challenged by @mcsiegle to do opposites but not in a diptych.
The chalk was picked up on a recent walk.
So for opposites:
Hard & soft
Edible & not too tasty
People & personalities are often described as chalk & cheese.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise