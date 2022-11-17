Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 366
Chalk and Cheese
Challenged by
@mcsiegle
to do opposites but not in a diptych.
The chalk was picked up on a recent walk.
So for opposites:
Hard & soft
Edible & not too tasty
People & personalities are often described as chalk & cheese.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1381
photos
128
followers
96
following
100% complete
View this month »
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Latest from all albums
364
1011
365
1012
1013
1014
366
1015
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th November 2022 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cheese
,
chalk
,
get-pushed-537
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close