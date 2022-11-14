Previous
On my walk today… by wakelys
365 / 365

On my walk today…

I saw dewdrops and cobwebs, an impaled leaf, a mushroom in a flower border, a squirrel hiding and the track where I live. Well I don’t live on the track but 2 seconds away.
14th November 2022

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
100% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy
Some fascinating photos. I love the barbed wire and the light and shadows in the fungi photo. I love the overall shape of the collage
November 14th, 2022  
Diana
I love what you saw and captured, especially the dewdrops!
November 14th, 2022  
Shutterbug
It’s a beautiful photo of your walk. Love the way you arranged them. Each shot is beautiful.
November 14th, 2022  
