Previous
Next
365 / 365
On my walk today…
I saw dewdrops and cobwebs, an impaled leaf, a mushroom in a flower border, a squirrel hiding and the track where I live. Well I don’t live on the track but 2 seconds away.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
14th November 2022 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
omwt-nov22
katy
ace
Some fascinating photos. I love the barbed wire and the light and shadows in the fungi photo. I love the overall shape of the collage
November 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love what you saw and captured, especially the dewdrops!
November 14th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
It’s a beautiful photo of your walk. Love the way you arranged them. Each shot is beautiful.
November 14th, 2022
