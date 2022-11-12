Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
364 / 365
Abstract in nature
The vines have totally taken over this tree.
One for my get pushed challenge to take a B&W abstract.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1374
photos
127
followers
97
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Latest from all albums
1006
362
1007
363
1008
1009
364
1010
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th November 2022 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
abstract
,
get-pushed-536
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
I am starting to see things in B&W. Thank you for the challenge.
November 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Fantastic texture!
November 12th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
oh, I really like this!
November 12th, 2022
katy
ace
What an unbelievable tangle! Well done, Sue
November 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close