Abstract in nature by wakelys
Abstract in nature

The vines have totally taken over this tree.
One for my get pushed challenge to take a B&W abstract.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Susan Wakely ace
@dkbarnett I am starting to see things in B&W. Thank you for the challenge.
November 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Fantastic texture!
November 12th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
oh, I really like this!
November 12th, 2022  
katy ace
What an unbelievable tangle! Well done, Sue
November 12th, 2022  
