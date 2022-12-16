Previous
Birds enjoying the sunshine by wakelys
Photo 378

Birds enjoying the sunshine

Top L Kingfisher, Top R Kestrel, Bottom R Thrush, Bottom middle Curlew, Bottom L Egret.
The other 3 are Greenshanks. Although not clear enough to see the greenshanks legs are a really pretty pale green.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Susan Wakely

Excellent collage. Are you a keen birdwatcher?
December 16th, 2022  
@g3xbm thank you. Now I am just lucky to live in an area where there are plenty of birds.
December 16th, 2022  
Ditto the excellent collage with each individual photo an excellent capture. You are lucky!
December 16th, 2022  
