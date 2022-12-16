Sign up
Photo 378
Birds enjoying the sunshine
Top L Kingfisher, Top R Kestrel, Bottom R Thrush, Bottom middle Curlew, Bottom L Egret.
The other 3 are Greenshanks. Although not clear enough to see the greenshanks legs are a really pretty pale green.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1422
photos
129
followers
98
following
Tags
birds
xbm
Excellent collage. Are you a keen birdwatcher?
December 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@g3xbm
thank you. Now I am just lucky to live in an area where there are plenty of birds.
December 16th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Ditto the excellent collage with each individual photo an excellent capture. You are lucky!
December 16th, 2022
