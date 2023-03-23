Previous
Next
Splish, Splash by wakelys
Photo 419

Splish, Splash

My get pushed challenge was to take a picture that (approximately) 10-year-old you would have done.
I most definitely would have taken this picture while jumping in puddles.
At what age do you stop doing this?
Easy answer - you don’t.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Agreed😊 love the colour of your wellies
March 23rd, 2023  
kali ace
good response!
March 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@mcsiegle Mary thank you for this challenge. I am so grateful that I was 10 in a time that it was still fun to go out and play/ mess around and not be glued to a device with social media.
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise