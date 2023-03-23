Sign up
Photo 419
Splish, Splash
My get pushed challenge was to take a picture that (approximately) 10-year-old you would have done.
I most definitely would have taken this picture while jumping in puddles.
At what age do you stop doing this?
Easy answer - you don’t.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
3
0
Photo Details
Tags
puddle
,
splash
,
wellies
,
get-pushed-555
Renee Salamon
ace
Agreed😊 love the colour of your wellies
March 23rd, 2023
kali
ace
good response!
March 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@mcsiegle
Mary thank you for this challenge. I am so grateful that I was 10 in a time that it was still fun to go out and play/ mess around and not be glued to a device with social media.
March 23rd, 2023
