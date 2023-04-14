Sign up
Photo 433
Postmodern Jukebox
Fun event . It made a change to be encouraged to take photos so long as you put #postmodern jukebox tour. Great toe tapping music and a chance to have a little boogie woogie.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postmodern_Jukebox
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Rob Z
ace
What a good photo - you can see and feel the performance so well - and the people enjoying it.
April 14th, 2023
katy
ace
It sounds like it would’ve been so much fun! It’s such a terrific photo
April 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great photo and nice that you are encouraged to take photos. Most places won't allow it.
April 14th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Sounds like fun
April 14th, 2023
