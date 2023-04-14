Previous
Postmodern Jukebox by wakelys
Photo 433

Postmodern Jukebox

Fun event . It made a change to be encouraged to take photos so long as you put #postmodern jukebox tour. Great toe tapping music and a chance to have a little boogie woogie.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postmodern_Jukebox
Susan Wakely

Rob Z ace
What a good photo - you can see and feel the performance so well - and the people enjoying it.
April 14th, 2023  
katy ace
It sounds like it would’ve been so much fun! It’s such a terrific photo
April 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great photo and nice that you are encouraged to take photos. Most places won't allow it.
April 14th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Sounds like fun
April 14th, 2023  
