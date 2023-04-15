Previous
Twilight at the Mill by wakelys
Twilight at the Mill

Just as the light was fading.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Immediate fav!! Fabulous light, clarity and serenity
April 15th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV Such a peaceful, monochromatic image!
April 15th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
great detail for a gloming shot
April 15th, 2023  
