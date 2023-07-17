Sign up
Photo 491
Distant
This month of world watercolour is not only a challenge of my skill but also interpretation of words. In my head I am thinking distance. I have googled, cogitated and contemplated. The next word that comes to mind is Whatever!!!!
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
distant
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month2023
Casablanca
ace
I like the way you think
July 17th, 2023
