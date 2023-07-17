Previous
Distant by wakelys
Photo 491

Distant

This month of world watercolour is not only a challenge of my skill but also interpretation of words. In my head I am thinking distance. I have googled, cogitated and contemplated. The next word that comes to mind is Whatever!!!!
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
July 17th, 2023  
