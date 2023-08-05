Sign up
Granddad shows the way
A fun morning with the grandchildren.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
grandchildren
granddad
tenpin-bowling
Diana
Fabulous shots, how lucky you are to have them close by 🤗
August 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
@ludwigsdiana
thank you Diana. It must be difficult when you are so far away but all the more special when you do get to see them.
August 5th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
August 5th, 2023
katy
Fabulous timing for each photo and a wonderful collage of your activities
August 5th, 2023
