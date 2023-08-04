Previous
Can Ahoy by wakelys
Photo 507

Can Ahoy

For my Get pushed challenge I was asked to
use the word ‘moral’ with a bonus if I could use additional words mope, moor, motley, motion, and motion-pictures. Use one or more of the words as subject or inspiration for your photo
Well rather than moping around at home we decided to go Kayaking. While in motion on the water we spotted this empty can. I wondered why someone thought that it was moral to discard it. I imagined it to be some motley person. On further thought I imagined the Motion-picture Cataway and thought that this was his last can of larger.
Before you ask - yes we removed the can from the sea and discarded it responsibly being moral people.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
@mcsiegle Mary this challenge certain got me thinking. Maybe I should go for a walk on the Moor for further inspiration.
August 4th, 2023  
