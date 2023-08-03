Previous
Warm but cloudy by wakelys
Warm but cloudy

A lovely afternoon on the water. Managed to get home before the rain and to play pigs.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Diana ace
Gorgeous colkage and clouds.
August 3rd, 2023  
