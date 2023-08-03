Sign up
Photo 506
Warm but cloudy
A lovely afternoon on the water. Managed to get home before the rain and to play pigs.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
sea
clouds
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colkage and clouds.
August 3rd, 2023
