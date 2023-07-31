Previous
Yeah - I’m done.
I am not a natural. Every bit of the drawing/painting malarkey is an effort but saying that some days have been fun. I have learnt things along the way and may do some more in the future but don’t hold your breath.
Susan Wakely

Diana ace
You did an amazing job Susan, what a great way to end the month. Your calendar looks fabulous!
July 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Well done a great end to the month
July 31st, 2023  
