Photo 505
Impulse
Yeah - I’m done.
I am not a natural. Every bit of the drawing/painting malarkey is an effort but saying that some days have been fun. I have learnt things along the way and may do some more in the future but don’t hold your breath.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1776
photos
135
followers
99
following
138% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPad
Taken
31st July 2023 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
impulse
,
nerve
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
Diana
ace
You did an amazing job Susan, what a great way to end the month. Your calendar looks fabulous!
July 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done a great end to the month
July 31st, 2023
