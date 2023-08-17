Previous
The wonders of a whisk. by wakelys
Photo 518

The wonders of a whisk.

My get pushed challenge was to take an ordinary, everyday object in your home and turn it into something of wonder and beauty.
Extreme editing with the help of Snapseed.
17th August 2023

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Susan Wakely ace
@dkbarnett another for the challenge.
August 17th, 2023  
