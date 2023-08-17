Sign up
Previous
Photo 518
The wonders of a whisk.
My get pushed challenge was to take an ordinary, everyday object in your home and turn it into something of wonder and beauty.
Extreme editing with the help of Snapseed.
17th August 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
another for the challenge.
August 17th, 2023
