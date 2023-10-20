Previous
Mirror image by wakelys
Photo 545

Mirror image

A get pushed reflection. They seem to be everywhere.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

@aecasey and one more.
October 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh very good.
October 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous puddle reflection!
October 20th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Very nice - for sure they are everywhere when you are looking
October 20th, 2023  
