Photo 545
Mirror image
A get pushed reflection. They seem to be everywhere.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th October 2023 9:46am
Tags
puddle
,
wheel
,
get-pushed-585
Susan Wakely
@aecasey
and one more.
October 20th, 2023
Lesley
Ooh very good.
October 20th, 2023
Diana
Fabulous puddle reflection!
October 20th, 2023
Renee Salamon
Very nice - for sure they are everywhere when you are looking
October 20th, 2023
