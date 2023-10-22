Sign up
Previous
Photo 546
Fun finding Fungi
Especially the Fly Agaric (red ones).
Bless with sunshine and great company for a Sunday morning walk.
Thank you Jackie.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
fungi
,
fly-agarics
