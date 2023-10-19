Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 544
Pied Wagtail
This little bird was sing its heart out. It was perched on a muddy puddle in a field with horses.
For my get pushed challenge to capture a reflection.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1895
photos
128
followers
95
following
149% complete
View this month »
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
Latest from all albums
542
1347
1348
543
1349
1350
544
1351
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th October 2023 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
puddle
,
wagtail
,
get-pushed-585
JackieR
ace
Nailed it!!
October 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@aecasey
another for the challenge.
October 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Pretty bird and capture!
October 19th, 2023
katy
ace
Interesting looking bird, and I like that it’s only a partial reflection.
October 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close