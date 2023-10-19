Previous
Pied Wagtail by wakelys
Photo 544

Pied Wagtail

This little bird was sing its heart out. It was perched on a muddy puddle in a field with horses.
For my get pushed challenge to capture a reflection.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Nailed it!!
October 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@aecasey another for the challenge.
October 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Pretty bird and capture!
October 19th, 2023  
katy ace
Interesting looking bird, and I like that it’s only a partial reflection.
October 19th, 2023  
