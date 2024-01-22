Previous
Squirrel antics by wakelys
Photo 566

Squirrel antics

A glorious waste of time watching these pesky creatures in the garden this morning. At one time there were 6. I think there may be baby squirrels in about 6 - 8 weeks time.
These were all taken through the window.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
katy ace
What a great collage of all of them! They can be so entertaining can’t they? It’s easy to spend a lot of time just watching their antics.
January 22nd, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a fun collage.
January 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous fun collage.
January 22nd, 2024  
