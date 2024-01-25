Sign up
Photo 567
When white is any other shade.
My get pushed challenge was to do White on white. Always interesting to see the shades of grey.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2016
photos
135
followers
99
following
11
3
2
Extra
NIKON D5600
25th January 2024 6:04pm
Public
white
apple
bag
get-pushed-599
Susan Wakely
ace
@emrob
one for the challenge.
January 25th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
January 25th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Apple white 😊
January 25th, 2024
