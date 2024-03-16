Sign up
Previous
Photo 598
He said blow…
So we did with the end result being pretty glass baubles. We won’t get to see them just yet. It was a fun morning trying a new activity. Me lower left and JackieR middle right.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
baubles
,
glass-blowing
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous collage, H looks like she's putting in the most effort, both of the Es looking elegant!
March 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks like a right laugh!
March 16th, 2024
