He said blow… by wakelys
Photo 598

He said blow…

So we did with the end result being pretty glass baubles. We won’t get to see them just yet. It was a fun morning trying a new activity. Me lower left and JackieR middle right.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
JackieR ace
What a fabulous collage, H looks like she's putting in the most effort, both of the Es looking elegant!
March 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks like a right laugh!
March 16th, 2024  
