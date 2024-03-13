I failed a challenge -almost

My get pushed challenge was to be a photo of the same shot at three different times of the day (morning, midday, evening or similar)
Well this is my interpretation of similar.
It’s been a busy week and if I’m honest I forgot.
On Wednesday I remembered that I needed to be a goddess on Tuesday for the Fiveplustwo theme, on Friday I prepared my fruit theme for Saturdays rainbow challenge and on Friday well I just went for a walk along the beach. Therefore long story short - get pushed challenge completed.
