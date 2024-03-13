Previous
I failed a challenge -almost by wakelys
Photo 598

I failed a challenge -almost

My get pushed challenge was to be a photo of the same shot at three different times of the day (morning, midday, evening or similar)
Well this is my interpretation of similar.
It’s been a busy week and if I’m honest I forgot.
On Wednesday I remembered that I needed to be a goddess on Tuesday for the Fiveplustwo theme, on Friday I prepared my fruit theme for Saturdays rainbow challenge and on Friday well I just went for a walk along the beach. Therefore long story short - get pushed challenge completed.
To see what we have been up to have a look at @fiveplustwo theme - Goddess
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Susan Wakely ace
@walksnaplove not quite what you asked for but I think that my jumbled narrative explains all.
March 16th, 2024  
katy ace
I gave this a FAV for that beautifully ethereal selfie
March 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's a tough challenge for a busy lady
March 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond haha and one with a rubbish memory.
March 16th, 2024  
KV ace
You are a goddess for even attempting… love the results… the soft blue that frames the shots is very soothing.
March 16th, 2024  
Bec ace
@wakelys That does sound like a busy week. A neat triptych and narrative that showcases your week, along with the lovely framing. Well done. My challenge will be loaded some time today…waiting for my teen (who will be the subject) to wake…
March 16th, 2024  
