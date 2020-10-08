BP Emergency

I spent the last 18 hours in the Emergency Room at Jewish Hospital. Last night, I was 13 minutes into my stationary bike workout when my BPMs jumped from 122 to 185 in seconds. I got off and laid down on the couch but couldn't get my numbers down so I texted Dr. Doug. He told me to go to the ER and get checked out. So I did. Because my blood pressure was so high, I was transferred by ambulance for testing to Jewish Hospital from the Emergency Center we had gone to by our house. I stayed overnight in the ER and met with a cardiologist in the morning. At 2:00 pm, after much probing, prodding and monitoring, I took the ordered stress test. All was good so I was finally discharged with a prescription to pick up at Walgreens.



I'll follow up with my doc in the morning for what to do next. It was quite an ordeal and extremely inconvenient but not as inconvenient as having a stroke so I tried to stay calm during it all. It was a gorgeous day when I got outside. So glad to be on my way home.