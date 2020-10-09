Sign up
Previous
Next
285 / 365
The Color Of Leaves
I love this time of year. The leaves are turning colors and it's so crispy outside. I am so happy to be out of the ER and back to running errands. I've never been so happy to go to the post office in my whole life. 😆
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2479
photos
19
followers
0
following
78% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
9th October 2020 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
