The Color Of Leaves by yogiw
285 / 365

The Color Of Leaves

I love this time of year. The leaves are turning colors and it's so crispy outside. I am so happy to be out of the ER and back to running errands. I've never been so happy to go to the post office in my whole life. 😆
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
