Meet Percy

After my gorgeous, sweetest Minnie died my other Burmese has been pining for her sister. Burmese like company! Didn't expect to be adopting a kitten quite so soon! We looked all over for another female, but they're like hens teeth. Then I discovered this little boy looking for a new home. Haven't introduced him to his big sister yet. Tomorrow's job, but he seems t have settled in very quickly.