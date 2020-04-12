Previous
yorkshirekiwi
ICM

Not my usual thing at all, but in our diploma this week, we're studying impressionism. This is my attempt at ICM
Carole G

ace
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Milanie ace
A lot nicer than any of my attempts :)
April 12th, 2020  
