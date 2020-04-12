Sign up
Photo 1564
ICM
Not my usual thing at all, but in our diploma this week, we're studying impressionism. This is my attempt at ICM
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
icm
Milanie
ace
A lot nicer than any of my attempts :)
April 12th, 2020
