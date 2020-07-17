Previous
Next
Flamingo Friday by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1660

Flamingo Friday

Not sure what happened to flamingo Friday. I've never been able to take part, not many flamingo's in New Zealand. I've been saving this one all week specially!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
ha ha a great flamingo!
July 17th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab close up
July 17th, 2020  
Monique ace
Wow stunning close up !
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise