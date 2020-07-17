Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1660
Flamingo Friday
Not sure what happened to flamingo Friday. I've never been able to take part, not many flamingo's in New Zealand. I've been saving this one all week specially!
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2730
photos
185
followers
197
following
Tags
friday
,
pink
,
flamingo
Annie D
ace
ha ha a great flamingo!
July 17th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab close up
July 17th, 2020
Monique
ace
Wow stunning close up !
July 17th, 2020
