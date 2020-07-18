Previous
Jumping Spider by yorkshirekiwi
Jumping Spider

The sun made an appearance this afternoon, which brought the jumping spiders out. This one was sunning itself in the grout of the brickwork of our house
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
