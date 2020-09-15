Previous
Late afternoon Kite surfing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1720

Late afternoon Kite surfing

Kite surfing at Murawai.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Elizabeth ace
Great shot and processing!
September 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful tones on the sparkling water.
September 15th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
What a great action shot! Love the sky and silhouette here. Very nice!
September 15th, 2020  
