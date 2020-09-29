Previous
I guess that's why they call it the blues by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1734

I guess that's why they call it the blues

Found Percy lying in the sun on our bed. Just chilling. Immediately Elton John's hit sprung to mind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6KYAVn8ons
29th September 2020

