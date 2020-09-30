Sign up
Tui in the bottle brush
One of my favourite NZ birds, the Tui. Unfortunately I didn't have my good bird lens with me, but I like the colour of the bottle brush he was feeding from
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
tui
