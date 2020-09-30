Previous
Tui in the bottle brush by yorkshirekiwi
Tui in the bottle brush

One of my favourite NZ birds, the Tui. Unfortunately I didn't have my good bird lens with me, but I like the colour of the bottle brush he was feeding from
