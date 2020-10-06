Previous
Osteospermum by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1741

Osteospermum

A little play with the macro lens, and daisies growing in pots on the deck.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
sheri
Very nice detail.
October 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful macro and fabulous colours.
October 6th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
So colorful & great crop
October 6th, 2020  
