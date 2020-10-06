Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1741
Osteospermum
A little play with the macro lens, and daisies growing in pots on the deck.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2819
photos
180
followers
196
following
476% complete
View this month »
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th October 2020 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
daisy
,
osteospermum
sheri
Very nice detail.
October 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful macro and fabulous colours.
October 6th, 2020
Alexandra DG
So colorful & great crop
October 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close