Photo 2029
Port Waikato Waves
Another one from yesterday's beach. This time without the filter and a faster shutter speed, looking in a different direction
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3140
photos
193
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th July 2021 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
waves
port
theme-movement
waikato
