Previous
Next
Invercargill Masonic Lodge by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2337

Invercargill Masonic Lodge

I'm stopping a night in Invercargill before I fly to Stewart Island tomorrow. Not much to do here, and it was cold and miserable. I had a wander around and came across the masonic lodge an impressive Greek revival building completed in 1926.

25th May 2022 25th May 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
640% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
An interesting build!
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise