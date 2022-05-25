Sign up
Photo 2337
Invercargill Masonic Lodge
I'm stopping a night in Invercargill before I fly to Stewart Island tomorrow. Not much to do here, and it was cold and miserable. I had a wander around and came across the masonic lodge an impressive Greek revival building completed in 1926.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3529
photos
200
followers
160
following
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
greek
,
lodge
,
masons
,
revival
Issi Bannerman
ace
An interesting build!
May 25th, 2022
